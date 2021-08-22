One dead in three-vehicle crash on Highway 52

One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash that occurred early Sunday morning on Highway 52.

The victim, identified as an adult man, was headed south on the highway at about 1:00 a.m. while driving a GMC Pickup. He was following behind a Ford Ranger pickup.

While attempting to pass the Ford, he collided head-on with a Volvo truck-tractor pulling a van trailer that was headed north. The Ford was struck by debris from both vehicles.

The GMC came to rest in the southbound lane and caught on fire, which was later extinguished by firefighters.

The Volvo overturned onto the driver’s side and came to rest on the northbound lane sticking partially into the east ditch.

The Ford ran off the roadway into the west ditch and came to rest on its wheels facing south.

The man driving the GMC suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver and passenger of the Volvo sustain non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to Trinity hospital by ambulance. The driver of the Ford was not injured.

The Volvo was hauling bulk containers of a diesel-based substance that leaked onto the roadway and into the ditches, which required extensive clean-up, closing Highway 52 from Carpio to the Hwy 2/Hwy 52 split west of Minot until the clean up was completed.

It is now open and free to use for travel.

This crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.