MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — One man is dead and another is in stable condition after a crash on US Highway 83 and Highway 23 just south of Minot on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 1:40 p.m., a 57-year-old man from Stevensville, MT was driving east in a Chevrolet Silverado when he failed to yield on Highway 23 to a Freightliner truck driving south.

The driver of the Freightliner (a 57-year-old man from Bismarck) tried to stop, but hit the Silverado. The driver of the Freightliner received no injuries, but the driver of the Silverado was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol, clean-up is still happening at the intersection, so drivers are advised to use caution.