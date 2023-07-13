PILLSBURY, N.D. (KXNET) — Just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, one person was injured and another died in a crash just outside of Pillsbury.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver of a Chevy Cobalt, an 84-year-old woman from Hope, was driving south on 125th Ave SE when she lost control of the car and ran off the road into the ditch and flipped over.

The passenger, an 88-year-old man also from Hope, was treated on scene for his injuries, but was later pronounced dead at CHI Mercy Hospital in Valley City. The driver was also brought to CHI Mercy Hospital for minor injuries. Both the driver and the passenger were not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.