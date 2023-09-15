ROLETTE, N.D. (KXNET) — One person died and another was seriously injured in a crash with a semi and trailer around 6:10 p.m. on Thursday, September 14 near Rolette.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 25-year-old was driving an International Truck with a loaded grain trailer south on Rolette County Road 15 when a 30-year-old, driving a Chevrolet Silverado was driving east on 89th Street NE and failed to yield.

The semi hit the Silverado on the driver’s side, the driver was ejected and pronounced dead on scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The semi went into the ditch and caught fire, the driver was brought to the hospital for serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.