MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — One person is dead and another is seriously injured in a crash on Memorial Highway in Mandan just before 4 p.m. on Friday.
According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 37-year-old Mandan man was driving east on Memorial Highway in a Chrysler 300 when he veered into westbound traffic.
The Chrysler hit a Dodge Ram, driven by a 56-year-old woman from Mandan, which was in the right lane of westbound traffic.
Both vehicles stopped in the road, blocking both westbound lanes.
The 37-year-old was brought to Sanford Health, where he was pronounced dead. The 56-year-old was brought to CHI St. Alexius for serious injuries. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.
Traffic was backed up for a couple of hours; however, the scene should be cleared now.
The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.