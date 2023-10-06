MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — One person is dead and another is seriously injured in a crash on Memorial Highway in Mandan just before 4 p.m. on Friday.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 37-year-old Mandan man was driving east on Memorial Highway in a Chrysler 300 when he veered into westbound traffic.

The Chrysler hit a Dodge Ram, driven by a 56-year-old woman from Mandan, which was in the right lane of westbound traffic.

Both vehicles stopped in the road, blocking both westbound lanes.

The 37-year-old was brought to Sanford Health, where he was pronounced dead. The 56-year-old was brought to CHI St. Alexius for serious injuries. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

Traffic was backed up for a couple of hours; however, the scene should be cleared now.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.