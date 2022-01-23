One dead, three seriously injured in I-94 crash

One person was killed and three others seriously injured in a crash on I-94 Saturday night near Tower City.

According to North Dakota Highway Patrol, a tow truck was having a mechanical problem and was stopped in the right lane.

That driver had left the scene, when an SUV hit the rear of the truck.

The driver of the SUV, a 42-year-old Bismarck man, and two female children were taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

A 43-year-old Bismarck woman in the front seat was pronounced dead on scene.

Charges are being investigated for the driver of the tow truck.