One death, 431 new cases of COVID-19 in ND; active cases statewide are 2,754

The North Dakota Department of Health Saturday morning has 426 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing September 12, bringing the total positives since testing began to 15,577.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 2,754 as of September 12. That’s up 220 cases from September 11.

Of the new positives, 90 were in Burleigh County and 42 were in Morton County. Both counties accounted for 24 percent of the new cases.

Williams County had 18 Stark County had 35 and Ward County had 26.

One new death was reported. A woman in her 60s from Benson County with underlying health conditions.

A total of 168 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 130 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 28 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. 10 death records are pending.

The health department reports 12,655 people are considered recovered from the 15,577 positive cases, an increase of 135 people from September 11.

This means there are actually 2,754 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of September 12.

Burleigh County has 513 active cases as of September 12, the highest in the state. Grand Forks County has 262 active cases and Cass County has 452. Morton County has 217 active cases.

Cass and Grand Forks counties together account for 26 percent of all active COVID-19 cases in the state as of September 12.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 25 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of September 12.

Stark County has 245, Ward County has 206 and Williams County has 171 active cases.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

Active cases peaked again on September 5 at 2,393.

According to the numbers, 81 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on September 12 (135) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (426).

62 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of September 12, up 6 from September 11. A total of 643 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began. The average hospital stay has been 8 days.

COVID-19 cases have been reported in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

However, two counties currently have no active cases of COVID-19 as of September 12: Sheridan and Grant.

Cass County (4,214 cases) and Grand Forks County (1,902 cases) account for 39 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 27 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (2,643 cases) and Morton County (917 cases) together account for 23 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County has 657 total positive cases to date, Stark County has 1,080, Ward County has 739 and Mountrail County has 189.

A total of 218,606 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 203,029 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly a 7 percent cumulative positive rate.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (6,437 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (5,020 cases) and household contact (2,478 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 61 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 27 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.