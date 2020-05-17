One death, 52 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for May 16; total statewide is 1,900

The North Dakota Department of Health Sunday morning has confirmed 52 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing May 16, bringing the statewide total to 1,900.

The single death for May 16 was a man in his 90’s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

A total of 43 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

While most North Dakota deaths have involved people 70 years of age or older, there have been 3 deaths involving people in their 40s, 2 in their 50s and 1 in their 60s.

The health department reports 1,178 people are considered recovered from the 1900 positive cases, an increase of 67 people from May 16.

This means there are actually 679 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of May 16.

It also means 62 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on May 16 (67) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (52).

30 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of May 16, down 3 from May 15. A total of 130 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

39 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or nearly three-quarters of the counties in the state.

Cass County (1,147 cases) and Grand Forks County (317 cases) account for 77 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 60 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County is a distant third with 113.

Stark is fourth with 61 cases.

Mountrail County is fifth with 42 cases.

Morton County has 40 cases and Ward County has 28 cases.

Other county numbers:

A total of 55,221 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 53,321 coming back negative for COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (703 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (637 cases) and household contact (372 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 54 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40. However, those who have been hospitalized by COVID-19 are predominantly 50 and older, and those who have died are 50 and older.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.