HARVEY, N.D. (KXNET) — One person is dead and another is injured after a crash happened north of Harvey.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the crash happened on January 8 just before noon at the intersection of Highway 3 and Highway 19.

A 71-year-old man from Strathclair, Manitoba was driving a Kenworth Semi with a trailer (CMV) south on Highway 3 coming from Manitoba, heading to Fessenden when he hit a Nissan Rogue.

According to NDHP, the driver of the Nissan, a 78-year-old woman from Hazen, was driving east on Highway 19 when she failed to yield for the CMV.

The Nissan was hit at a right angle, the driver sustained fatal injuries, while the passenger, an 81-year-old woman from Drake, sustained severe injuries. The passenger was brought to Trinity in Minot.

The driver of the CMV sustained no injuries.

All three involved in the crash were wearing their seatbelts.

The investigation is still under investigation by the NDHP.