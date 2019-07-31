One group is hoping to raise enough money to get one local veteran a service dog

The Dacotah Mandan Lions Club hosted a family fun event to raise money for the Service Dogs for America.

There was free food for veterans, live music, and games.

Service Dogs for America is an organization that trains dogs to help people with PTSD, Seizures, diabetes, and mobility assistance. These service dogs can be a veteran’s best friend.

“She gives me a reason to get up in the morning and I know to some that may not be a life-saving thing. But my dog helps me get up and function, go through life and get out of bed ad be able to go out in public to work,” said Jeremiah Erickson, veteran.

KX News is hosting Fuzz Butt Strut to benefit Service Dogs for America on August 3rd at Roosevelt Park in Minot. It starts at 8:30 a.m. and you can register online at kxnet.com, your dog must be vaccinated to participate.