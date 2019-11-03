One Health Day Tips

Tomorrow is One Health Day.

It’s all about recognizing the link between the environment and the health of humans and animals. Epidemiologist Laura Cronquist says some diseases or environmental hazards, like rabies and blue-green algae, can affect us and animals.

She says One Health Day is an opportunity to highlight the importance of illness prevention efforts for all.

Here are some recommended ways to keep you, your family, and your pets healthy:

  • Practice good hand hygiene. Washing your hands is one of the best ways to stay healthy and prevent spreading germs. Always wash your hands with soap and clean, running water after contact with animals, their food, and their environment.
  • Keep your pets healthy. Make sure your pets get a good diet, fresh water, shelter, and exercise.
  • Regular veterinary care is also important for pets. Your veterinarian can advise you on the recommended or required vaccinations for pets. Decrease the risk of rabies exposure to you and your pets by making sure your pets are up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations.
  • Keep stray animals and wildlife, especially skunks, away from pets and livestock. Always enjoy wildlife from a distance.
  • Antibiotics save lives, but any time antibiotics are used in people or animals, they can lead to antibiotic resistance. Always use antibiotics as directed by your provider or veterinarian.
  • Watch for blue-green algae blooms in bodies of water used by people, pets, and livestock during the summer and early fall. Avoid contact with a bloom and report the location to the NDDEQ.

