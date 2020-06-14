One hospitalized after truck crashes into Bismarck business

A 34-year-old Bismarck man is in the hospital after crashing a truck into Kitchen Korner & More along South 12th Street.

The Bismarck Police Department received a call at 12:40 p.m. The truck was traveling east bound out of the Skyway Mobile Home park at 1119 University Drive.

Police say the man was not speeding. The Sergeant added that its still unclear whether or not alcohol was a factor.

The driver was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor lacerations to the back of his head.

The crash remains under investigation by BPD.