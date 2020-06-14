One hospitalized after truck crashes into Bismarck business

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A 34-year-old Bismarck man is in the hospital after crashing a truck into Kitchen Korner & More along South 12th Street.

The Bismarck Police Department received a call at 12:40 p.m. The truck was traveling east bound out of the Skyway Mobile Home park at 1119 University Drive.

Police say the man was not speeding. The Sergeant added that its still unclear whether or not alcohol was a factor.

The driver was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor lacerations to the back of his head.

The crash remains under investigation by BPD.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Minot Invitational

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Invitational"

Chris Wenzel Memorial Tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chris Wenzel Memorial Tournament"

Minot invitational early highlights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot invitational early highlights"

Atlanta Police Chief Resigns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Atlanta Police Chief Resigns"

Robert One Minute 6-13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 6-13"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 6-13-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 6-13-20"

Biker Calendar

Thumbnail for the video titled "Biker Calendar"

BMX Pump Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "BMX Pump Track"

Mandan plane crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan plane crash"

Juneteenth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Juneteenth"

Williston food delivery service

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston food delivery service"

Prayer Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prayer Day"

Library computers available for use

Thumbnail for the video titled "Library computers available for use"

COVID-19 Saturday Update 6-13

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Saturday Update 6-13"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Friday, June 12th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, June 12th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Renville County Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Renville County Baseball"

Dennis Sentencing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dennis Sentencing"

Project Renew

Thumbnail for the video titled "Project Renew"

Business Beat: Thrift Stores & Covid-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business Beat: Thrift Stores & Covid-19"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge