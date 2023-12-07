MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — One person is injured after being hit around 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Morton County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Christopher Tracy was driving south on 6th Ave (Highway 1806) in Mandan when he approached the intersection of 3rd St SE. He had the green light and continued to drive through the intersection when a pedestrian was walking west on the north side of 3rd St SE.

The pedestrian, a 39-year-old Cannon Ball man, was within the crosswalk of 6th Ave SE in the south lane when he was hit by Deputy Tracy, who did not see him until just before.

The man was wearing dark clothing and, after being hit, was taken to CHI St. Alexius Hospital in Bismarck for minor injuries.

Deputy Tracy did not have emergency lights on and was not responding to any calls.

The crash remains under investigation by the NDHP.