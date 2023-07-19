WILTON, N.D. (KXNET) — A 28-year-old Illinois man was injured after he crashed his motorcycle into the rear of a pickup that was crossing the intersection of Highway 83 and Burleigh Road near Wilton on Sunday afternoon around 3:00 p.m.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the motorcycle driver was traveling north on Highway 83 in the left lane when a pickup that was traveling west on Burleigh Road attempted to cross the Highway 83 intersection and head south.

As the pickup, which was being driven by a 79-year-old Wilton man, began crossing the intersection of Highway 83, the motorcycle driver was unable to brake in time and struck the rear of the pickup, throwing him off his motorcycle.

The motorcycle driver was taken by ambulance to Sanford Hospital for minor injuries and the pickup driver was uninjured.

Charges against the drivers are currently pending as the crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.