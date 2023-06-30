VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KXNET) — One person was injured in a crash on I-94 just after 9 a.m. Friday near Valley City.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 21-year-old Fargo man was driving a Chevrolet Silverado with a pontoon on a trailer west on I-94 and passed a 66-year-old Frago man driving a Freightliner with a trailer and the pontoon trailer started to sway.

The 21-year-old saw the trailer swaying and took action by braking and swerving to the right, towards the outside shoulder. When that happened, the boat and trailer hit the driver’s side of the Freightliner.

After hitting the Freightliner, the Chevy jackknifed and the pontoon separated from the trailer.

The boat landed in the ditch, and the Chevy and trailer landed in the ditch on the other side of the highway but were quickly removed. The Freightliner stopped on the outside shoulder of West I-94.

The right lane was closed for about an hour during that time.

The 21-year-old was injured and brought to CHI-Hospital – Valley City to be treated and was later released and charged with Failure to Maintain Lane, the 66-year-old was not injured.

The crash is still under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.