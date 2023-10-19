FARGO, ND. (KXNET) — One person was injured in a four-vehicle crash near Fargo around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, October 19.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the crash was in an active construction zone, with north and south traffic divided on one side of I-29.

A Peterbilt semi-truck experienced a mechanical failure and was disabled in the northbound lane, blocking traffic.

In a chain reaction, a rear-end style collision happened between four vehicles that stopped abruptly due to the road being blocked by the semi-truck.

There was one minor injury.

Both ways of traffic were affected for about an hour, and northbound traffic ended up being diverted at the MM 50 exit for about 30 minutes, as emergency responders removed the vehicles involved creating a traffic hazard.

The NHDP would like to remind drivers to call 911 if their vehicle gets disabled. It’s also important to leave a safe following distance, stay distraction-free, and keep your attention on the road while driving.