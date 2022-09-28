VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KXNET) — A Wyoming man was injured after crashing a motorcycle just west of Valley City on Wednesday.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 72-year-old Wyoming man was driving west on I-94 around 3:15 p.m. when the rear tire went flat, and he attempted to slow to the shoulder.

He ended up losing control of the motorcycle and having to lay it down on its side, causing the man to suffer non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.