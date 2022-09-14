MICHIGAN, N.D. (KXNET) — A 55-year-old man from Bottineau was severely injured, after crashing his motorcycle on Wednesday.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the man was driving west on Hwy 2 from Fargo to Bottineau around 3:40 p.m. when he passed another vehicle and began to wobble.

He lost control of the motorcycle and skidded northwest and entered the ditch.

He was ejected from his motorcycle and found in the right lane. He was airlifted to Altru Hospital to be treated for severe injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.