PEKIN, N.D. (KXNET) — A woman was seriously injured in a crash just east of Pekin around 7 p.m. on Friday.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 33-year-old from McVille was driving a GMC west on ND Highway 15 when the vehicle left the road, entered the ditch, rolled, and caught fire.

The woman was ejected from the vehicle and sustained serious injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.