MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — One person was injured in a crash in Minot on Thursday around 12:30 p.m.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a Subaru Forrester, driven by an 89-year-old Minot woman, was traveling west on 30th Avenue Northwest and tried to turn south on the Highway 83 Bypass when she ignored the posted stop sign and entered the intersection.

It was at that time that the Subaru was hit by a Dodge Stratus, driven by a 32-year-old Minot man.

Both vehicles stopped on the west side of the intersection when the Subaru hit another vehicle, a Chevrolet Express, driven by a 32-year-old Minot man.

The Dodge had three other people in it, and a female passenger was brought to Trinity Hospital for suspected injuries. No one else was injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.