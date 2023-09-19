NEW ROCKFORD, N.D. (KXNET) — A plane crash in Eddy County has resulted in the death of a Jamestown man after the driver lost control of his aircraft.

According to a press release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 12:32 p.m. on Tuesday, September 19, an Air Tractor Agriculture plane was spraying a sunflower field on the east side of Highway 281, approximately five miles south of New Rockford.

While flying west after spraying a pass, the pilot of the plane struck an electrical wire with the vehicle’s tail fin. This then caused the pilot to lose control of the plane, and crash into the corn field on the west side of the highway and north of 12th Street Southeast.

The driver of the plane, a 63-year-old man from Jamestown, was wearing a harness at the time, but was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

The crash currently remains under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.