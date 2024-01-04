ELLENDALE, ND (KXNET) — A 69-year-old Ellendale man died in an overnight rollover crash while he was traveling on 85th Ave SE near Ellendale.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the crash occurred early this morning around 1:00 a.m. when the man’s Dodge Ram left the roadway, rolled as it entered a ditch, and partially ejected him from the vehicle.

The man and his vehicle were not found until 7:00 a.m. this morning when the man was found with fatal injuries from the crash.

The NDHP reported that the road was ice-covered and that the man was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.