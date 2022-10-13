BELCOURT, ND (KXNET) — A Minot man was killed and three other people injured in a two-vehicle crash about five miles southwest of Belcourt Wednesday.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 281 and Rolette County Road 15.

Around 10:00 p.m., a car driven by a 73-year-old Rolette man was heading north on County Road 15 when he apparently disregarded a stop sign and traveled into the intersection, crashing into a vehicle traveling west on Highway 281.

Both cars entered the ditch, one striking a light pole and stopping, the second car rolling to a stop on the passenger side of the vehicle.

All three occupants of that car were ejected. The driver, a 57-year-old Minot man, sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

The two passengers, a 30-year-old Dunseith woman and a 32-year-old Clinton Township, Michigan man, were taken to Trinity Medical Center in Minot with serious injuries.

The driver of the first car was taken initially to the hospital in Rolla and then transferred to Trinity Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.