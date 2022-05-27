

One person was killed and two injured Friday in a single-vehicle rollover near Douglas.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a car driven by a 42-year-old Ryder man was traveling west on Ward County Road 24 when the car came upon a slow-moving row crop sprayer traveling the same direction. The vehicle drove into the right ditch and, at some point, apparently vaulted off an approach and overturned end over end.

The driver was partially ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Two 12-year-old juvenile passengers sustained serious injuries. Both were transported to Trinity Hospital in Minot where their current conditions are not known.

The crash remains under investigation.