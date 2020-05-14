One man arrested in Minot shooting death

A Minot man is being held on murder charges stemming from a shooting Wednesday evening near the Town and Country Shopping Center.

According to police, 22-year-old Damion M. A. Colvin is being held without bond at the Ward County Jail pending his initial court appearance.

Shortly before 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, Minot police officers responded to a report of a shooting near Town and Country Shopping Center in southwest Minot.

Police came across a shooting victim who was transported to Trinity Hospital and later died.

An initial investigation indicated Colvin and the shooting victim knew each other and were involved in a physical altercation prior to the shooting.

Colvin was taken into custody without incident.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional details are being released at this time.

This is a developing story — check back for updates.