One man arrested in Minot shooting death

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Minot man is being held on murder charges stemming from a shooting Wednesday evening near the Town and Country Shopping Center.

According to police, 22-year-old Damion M. A. Colvin is being held without bond at the Ward County Jail pending his initial court appearance.

Shortly before 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, Minot police officers responded to a report of a shooting near Town and Country Shopping Center in southwest Minot.

Police came across a shooting victim who was transported to Trinity Hospital and later died.

An initial investigation indicated Colvin and the shooting victim knew each other and were involved in a physical altercation prior to the shooting.

Colvin was taken into custody without incident.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional details are being released at this time.

This is a developing story — check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Blue Angels cockpit view of Chicago flyover

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blue Angels cockpit view of Chicago flyover"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/14"

How to spot fake weather news

Thumbnail for the video titled "How to spot fake weather news"

Thursday's Forecast: decreasing clouds & warmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday's Forecast: decreasing clouds & warmer"

Bismarck Bobcats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bobcats"

West Morton Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "West Morton Golf"

Burgum in D.C.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burgum in D.C."

Dr. Wynne & Face Masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Wynne & Face Masks"

Nonprofits feeling the effects

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nonprofits feeling the effects"

Snow Shack

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow Shack"

Safe Church Services

Thumbnail for the video titled "Safe Church Services"

Mandan Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Softball"

Wednesday, May 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, May 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Wearing a Mask

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wearing a Mask"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/13"

Census Offices

Thumbnail for the video titled "Census Offices"

Road Bumps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road Bumps"

Bicycle Boom

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bicycle Boom"

Quilt Tradition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Quilt Tradition"

Wearing Masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wearing Masks"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge