FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — Two people walked away from a crash without injury near Fargo around 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 54-year-old man from Florida drove a Peterbilt truck tractor pulling a semi-trailer west on I-94 and took the 45th Street exit. When he stopped at a red light, a 22-year-old man from Fargo driving a GMC Terrain failed to stop at the light and rear-ended the semi-trailer.

The 22-year-old fled the scene on foot. Several witnesses saw the crash and helped Fargo police find the man. He was combative and resisted arrest when Fargo PD tried to talk to him.

The NDHP took primary with the crash investigation.

The 22-year-old is allegedly being charged with DUI, DUI refusal, and leaving the scene of a crash involving another vehicle. Law enforcement officers say he also has multiple felony warrants.

The 22-year-old was brought to Essentia Hospital where he was cleared of injuries and then brought to Cass County Jail.

The Fargo Police Department assisted the NDHP and is allegedly charging him with resisting arrest.