One man dies in fatal rollover accident

One man is dead after being pinned under his ATV in a rollover accident in McKenzie County.
Authorities say at approximately 4:50 Sunday afternoon, the 27-year-old Mississipi man was driving on a private road 15 miles south of Arnegard, ND.
He overcorrected at the crest of a hill and hit a barbed wire fence, which caused the vehicle to roll downhill several times.
The man was pronounced dead on the scene.
A 44-year-old passenger from Houston, Texas was not injured.
The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.
Names will be released once next of kin is notified and the crash remains under investigation.