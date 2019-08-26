One man dies in fatal rollover accident

One man is dead after being pinned under his ATV in a rollover accident in McKenzie County.

Authorities say at approximately 4:50 Sunday afternoon, the 27-year-old Mississipi man was driving on a private road 15 miles south of Arnegard, ND.

He overcorrected at the crest of a hill and hit a barbed wire fence, which caused the vehicle to roll downhill several times.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

A 44-year-old passenger from Houston, Texas was not injured.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

Names will be released once next of kin is notified and the crash remains under investigation.