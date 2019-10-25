One man in Western ND is saving a piece of history

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADDOCK — A local building stood for just over 100 years before the city of Maddock considered tearing it down. Five years later, the building is still standing.

“People always comment to how awesome it is that I did this. They kinda wonder, why I would do it? Why would you want to do that? I really don’t know, it’s just something that’s burning in me,” said Kory Boehmer, owner of Grand Prairie Inn.

In 1906, two men built a building in Maddock. Originally, it was used as a hospital and a girl’s dormitory. As the years went by, talks of tearing the building down were in the air. But not if Boehmer could help it.

“We’re losing all these areas and losing all these buildings. And people aren’t maintaining them. So it was a little historic and a little desire to make something. You know, bring it back to life,” said Boehmer.

In 2014 Kory and his wife brought the building and began the renovation process, of what is now the Grand Prairie Inn.

“Currently, we have three hotel rooms. They’re small, one room, with a bathroom. Kind of a one-bedroom, that people can come and rent for the night. Short term. We have three apartments right now that are long term rentals,” said Boehmer.

Over the past four years, he has remodeled the first and second floors of the historic building. Now he’s working on the attic, renovating it into a studio apartment.

“It’s a 14-foot-high peak apartment. Open concept. Kind of what we see on all those tv shows now,” said Boehmer.

He said he hopes to have the space completed this winter, and by doing so, he’ll add another page to the history book.

CLICK HERE, to learn more about the historic building.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Robert Suhr KX News 550am Forecast 10-25-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 550am Forecast 10-25-19"

Three men suffer serious injuries in crash near Williston

Thumbnail for the video titled "Three men suffer serious injuries in crash near Williston"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 10-25-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 10-25-19"

Horror on Harmon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Horror on Harmon"

Horror on Harmon Clip 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Horror on Harmon Clip 1"

DS Awareness, school

Thumbnail for the video titled "DS Awareness, school"

High School Volleyball 10.24.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball 10.24.19"

Girls HS Swimming and Diving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Swimming and Diving"

Fastest Growing Schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fastest Growing Schools"

Veterans Voices: Bottineau Veterans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans Voices: Bottineau Veterans"

Thursday, October 24th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, October 24th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Bowman

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowman"

Shiloh

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shiloh"

Central McLean

Thumbnail for the video titled "Central McLean"

Holocaust

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holocaust"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Embezzlement Charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Embezzlement Charge"

CPR

Thumbnail for the video titled "CPR"

New School

Thumbnail for the video titled "New School"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge