One man in Western ND is saving a piece of history

MADDOCK — A local building stood for just over 100 years before the city of Maddock considered tearing it down. Five years later, the building is still standing.

“People always comment to how awesome it is that I did this. They kinda wonder, why I would do it? Why would you want to do that? I really don’t know, it’s just something that’s burning in me,” said Kory Boehmer, owner of Grand Prairie Inn.

In 1906, two men built a building in Maddock. Originally, it was used as a hospital and a girl’s dormitory. As the years went by, talks of tearing the building down were in the air. But not if Boehmer could help it.

“We’re losing all these areas and losing all these buildings. And people aren’t maintaining them. So it was a little historic and a little desire to make something. You know, bring it back to life,” said Boehmer.

In 2014 Kory and his wife brought the building and began the renovation process, of what is now the Grand Prairie Inn.

“Currently, we have three hotel rooms. They’re small, one room, with a bathroom. Kind of a one-bedroom, that people can come and rent for the night. Short term. We have three apartments right now that are long term rentals,” said Boehmer.



Over the past four years, he has remodeled the first and second floors of the historic building. Now he’s working on the attic, renovating it into a studio apartment.

“It’s a 14-foot-high peak apartment. Open concept. Kind of what we see on all those tv shows now,” said Boehmer.

He said he hopes to have the space completed this winter, and by doing so, he’ll add another page to the history book.

