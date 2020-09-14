One man injured Sunday during fights in Gateway Mall parking lot

Bismarck Police are looking for a suspect in an early Sunday morning assault that took place in the Gateway Mall parking lot that left a 20-year-old man unconscious with a head injury.

The 20-year-old was taken to a local hospital and treated for the injuries. His condition is not known at this time.

Police responded to reports of a marijuana odor in the mall parking lot outside a club around 1:00 a.m., Sunday.

When police arrived, they came across a fight in progress. Once officers moved in to break up the fight, they found a 20-year-old man unconscious with blood coming from his head and nose.

While officers treated and monitored the victim while waiting for an ambulance, several people reportedly attempted to interfere with the investigation and refused to leave the area.

Numerous other fights broke out in the parking lot during the investigation, which led to 14 patrol officers responding to help restore order in the parking lot.

A 21-year-old Bismarck man was arrested for obstructing police during the investigation and resisting arrest.

Bismarck Police are requesting help identifying the suspect in this case. Any information can be sent anonymously by texting the keyword BISPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411). Anonymous web tips can also be submitted through the department’s website at www.bismarcknd.gov/police.