One man killed in camper fire in New Town

One man was killed Monday in a camper fire at the Cottonwood Mobile Home Court in New Town.

Authorities responded to a call around 5:11 p.m. of a man locked inside a 20-foot camper that was on fire.

When crews arrived on scene, the camper was fully engulfed in flames.

The blaze was extinguished in 20 minutes. Inside the remains of the camper, authorities found the body of an adult male.

The victim has yet to be identified and the cause of the fire is under investigation by the North Dakota Fire Marshall’s office.