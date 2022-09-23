BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Bismarck Police at this hour are investigating the shooting death of a man found dead at Bismarck’s Motel 6 early Friday morning.

According to the Bismarck Police Department, officers responded to the motel around 12:40 a.m. and found a 26-year-old man dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.

Police say the man was targeted by another person and note they do not believe there is a danger to the public at this point.

No other information is being released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.