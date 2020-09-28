One man shot, wounded in apparent fight in Bismarck Sunday morning

One person was shot and wounded early Sunday morning in Bismarck during an apparent fight.

Bismarck Police say officers responded to reports of a fight in progress around 3:05 a.m., September 27, in the 700 block of North Third Street.

When police arrived, they located a 21-year-old male who reported he had been shot. Officers observed what appeared to be three gunshot wounds: One in the hand, one in the mouth and one on his lower backside.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say no suspect information is available at this time and that the incident is still under investigation.

