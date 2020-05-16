One Minot girl’s passion for music has brought good spirits back to Minot

Chloe Marie Watterud has been musically in tune since she can remember.

“I probably started singing when I was about 5 or 6 and I would sing out my bedroom window and to my karaoke machine.” Music Artist Chloe Marie Watterud said, but that soon developed into more. At the age of 8, she began writing her own songs eventually finding herself performing in front of a real audience, and not just in her bedroom.

“I did open mic night at Classic Rock, I’ve done numerous fairs, I’ve played at the state fair, sang many national anthems at the Sabre Dogs,” Watterud said.

And the list goes on, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, her music career was put on hold and most of her chances to perform were canceled so she decided to create a show of her own. With a push from her family and friends, Watterud made a post on Facebook inviting people in the community to come out and enjoy her live performance right in her driveway.

“We weren’t really expecting a whole lot of people, but then when we made the Facebook post-event and saw there is like 94 who are interested and we were like okay well we might have a few people here,” she said.

What started as just an idea quickly turned into Watterud’s whole front-yard filled with onlookers and even fans, just eager to hear her perform again.

“We’ve always loved Chloe and her music. We own her CD, the kids know all of her songs, so we were really excited to get out of the house and come here today.” The Klein Family said.

“It’s just an opportunity to have fun amongst these crazy times where we don’t know really know what’s going on, but I’ve got a lot of great feedback which is really nice. Everyone is super supportive in Minot” Watterud said.

Watterud told KX News she plans to attend NDSUU this fall and study in vocal music education while still performing on the side.