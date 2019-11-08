One ND city looking to start snow removal ordinance

GARRISON — The next time you think about parking your car on the street, you may want to think again.

That is if a new snow removal ordinance gets the OK from the Garrison City Council.

Members discussed the idea at its first reading Monday night. If approved, people would be fined for parking overnight on emergency snow removal routes that provide access to CHI St. Alexius in Garrison. The mayor said it’s been a problem in winters past.

“In the past, there have been vehicles who during snow events, leave their vehicles parked on the street. City crews have to drive around them, leave a snow ridge, and after they move their vehicles, then it all gets packed down. It just makes a traffic hazard,” said Stu Merry, Mayor of Garrison.

If the plan passes the second reading, it would be in effect between Oct. 1 and April 15, or whenever the city declares an emergency.

It would be enforced whenever two or more inches of snow falls.