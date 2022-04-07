What is said to be one of the longest-running Emergency Medical Services conferences in the country is happening here in Bismarck starting Thursday.

EMS professionals from across the world come to Bismarck to learn and network with local EMS workers.

And for the first time in two years, the event is being held in person.

Many EMS providers say they do not receive the support they need, and this conference really helps.

The EMS Southwest director says the conference is open to the public, and already 450 people have registered.

The goal of the conference is to ensure the best care in an emergency situation and to also help the EMS providers.

“Something people might not realize is that EMTs need 40 hours every two years to re-certify and paramedics need 60 hours every two years to re-certify. So being able to offer them viable education opportunities close to home, really helps our members get a national conference feel on a very local level, said Tyler Kientopf.

This is the 46th year the conference has taken place. It runs through Saturday.