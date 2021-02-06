One of the most common causes of accidents in rural areas? Veering out of your lane, NDDOT says

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The North Dakota Department of Transportation says one of the most common causes of accidents in rural areas is caused by people veering out of their lane.

This usually happens whenever a car crosses the edge or center line, and typically at high speeds.

The most common causes in these incidences are drivers being distracted, drowsy or driving under the influence.

The department’s safety public information manager says in 2019, they saw a fatality every six days because of this.

“If you’re out on the interstate and you veer out of your lane, it may cause someone else to veer trying to avoid you. So it’s really just taking personal responsibility and making sure you’re staying focused when you’re driving,” explained Lauren Bjork.

Bjork says the department has already seen a significant amount of fatalities: 13 on North Dakota roads just in January alone.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

FNF Pt 1

Friday Night Frenzy Part 2

UW Shelter Coming

Possible Guard Deployment

Emergency Declaration Vote

KX Convo: Mike Zimmer

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Black History Month at MAFB

Prison Population

Vintage Rental

98 Too Many

Cancer Funds

Overhaul Salon

Dead Batteries

Tom's Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 2/5

Equal Rights

Health Officer Elected

Snack Money

Friday, February 5th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast - Dave Holder

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News