One of the most common causes of accidents in rural areas? Veering out of your lane, NDDOT says

The North Dakota Department of Transportation says one of the most common causes of accidents in rural areas is caused by people veering out of their lane.

This usually happens whenever a car crosses the edge or center line, and typically at high speeds.

The most common causes in these incidences are drivers being distracted, drowsy or driving under the influence.

The department’s safety public information manager says in 2019, they saw a fatality every six days because of this.

“If you’re out on the interstate and you veer out of your lane, it may cause someone else to veer trying to avoid you. So it’s really just taking personal responsibility and making sure you’re staying focused when you’re driving,” explained Lauren Bjork.

Bjork says the department has already seen a significant amount of fatalities: 13 on North Dakota roads just in January alone.