One person arrested in connection with July 26 shootings in Minot

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Minot Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting incident July 26 in Minot near The Ice Cold Ryders motorcycle club.

William Lucy II faces charges of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession with intent to deliver, all stemming from the shooting incident.

According to police, during the early morning hours of July 26, one group of people leaving the Ice Cold Ryders clubhouse near 105 West Central Avenue confronted a group arriving at the clubhouse during a “Black Out Night” after-party.

Police say an altercation between the groups ensued, which eventually erupted in an exchange of gunfire.

When officers arrived, they found three victims with gunshot wounds. All three were transported to Trinity Hospital by private parties. One victim was treated and released and two were admitted.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Polling Locations

Burleigh-Morton Task Force

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 8/7

Updating Addresses

Mortgage Rates

Blue Zones

GED Success

28 Tastes and Taps

Obesity Care

Tom's Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 8/7

Explosion Search

GNC Closing

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/7

NDC: Purple Heart Day

Furry Friday: Meet Crow

Babe Ruth Baseball

Drought Monitor and Crops

Noodlezip Open

Thursday, August 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/21

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss