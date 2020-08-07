One person arrested in connection with July 26 shootings in Minot

Minot Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting incident July 26 in Minot near The Ice Cold Ryders motorcycle club.

William Lucy II faces charges of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession with intent to deliver, all stemming from the shooting incident.

According to police, during the early morning hours of July 26, one group of people leaving the Ice Cold Ryders clubhouse near 105 West Central Avenue confronted a group arriving at the clubhouse during a “Black Out Night” after-party.

Police say an altercation between the groups ensued, which eventually erupted in an exchange of gunfire.

When officers arrived, they found three victims with gunshot wounds. All three were transported to Trinity Hospital by private parties. One victim was treated and released and two were admitted.