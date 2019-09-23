Watford City burglary suspect tracked to Sidney, MT

Authorities in Sidney, Montana are searching for a suspect in a Watford City business burglary.

Police are looking for Chancellor George Zimmerman, 30, of North Zulch, Texas. He is wanted in the September 20th burglary at JL Beers in downtown Watford City.

On Friday, using surveillance footage, Watford City police determined someone had entered the JL Beers business through the employee entrance, took a safe containing money and other items and fled in a green Chevy Trailblazer.

Watford City Police posted images from the surveillance footage on its Facebook page hoping to generate leads in the case.

On Saturday, police received a tip that the suspect and the vehicle were in Sidney, Montana.

Police there were able to locate the suspect, identified as Zimmerman, the vehicle and safe at a local hotel. However, Zimmerman fled from police and was unable to be located by officers.

The Chevy Trailblazer Zimmerman was driving was reported stolen in Minot early last week.

Zimmerman is being charged with burglary, theft of property and wearing a mask, and a warrant for his arrest is pending.