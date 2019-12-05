One person dead after car accident in Dickinson

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

One person was pronounced dead after a fatality accident in Dickinson around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to Capt. Joe Cianni.

Dickinson Police Officers responded to a 911 report of a multiple-vehicle accident with serious injuries on South State Ave near the intersection of Diamond Drive.

The accident involved two vehicles traveling northbound on State Ave and one vehicle traveling southbound on State Ave.

The southbound vehicle left its lane and struck the two oncoming vehicles. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

Travel on South State Ave will be detoured/restricted at 5th St SW, south to 8th Ave SW for some time.

Capt. Cianni said to please take an alternate route.     

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Teddy Bears

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teddy Bears"

Girls Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls Bball"

Boys HS Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Bball"

Devin Schulz

Thumbnail for the video titled "Devin Schulz"

Wednesday, December 4th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, December 4th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Lincoln Water Line

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln Water Line"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

BSC Student

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Student"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

The Weather Forecast Played A Crucial Role In The Surprise Attack On Pearl Harbor.

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Weather Forecast Played A Crucial Role In The Surprise Attack On Pearl Harbor."

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-4

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-4"

Zablotney Christmas Lights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Zablotney Christmas Lights"

Wednesday Forecast: Sunshine & Warmth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Forecast: Sunshine & Warmth"

Girls HS Basketball 12.3.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Basketball 12.3.19"

High School Hockey 12.3.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Hockey 12.3.19"

Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls Basketball"

Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrestling"

Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Singing Dispatcher

Thumbnail for the video titled "Singing Dispatcher"

Dairy Farmers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dairy Farmers"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge