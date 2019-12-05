One person dead after car accident in Dickinson

One person was pronounced dead after a fatality accident in Dickinson around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to Capt. Joe Cianni.

Dickinson Police Officers responded to a 911 report of a multiple-vehicle accident with serious injuries on South State Ave near the intersection of Diamond Drive.

The accident involved two vehicles traveling northbound on State Ave and one vehicle traveling southbound on State Ave.

The southbound vehicle left its lane and struck the two oncoming vehicles. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

Travel on South State Ave will be detoured/restricted at 5th St SW, south to 8th Ave SW for some time.

Capt. Cianni said to please take an alternate route.