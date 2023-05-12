WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. (KXNET) — Two men are seriously injured and one is dead in a crash 25 miles outside of Williston.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 49-year-old man from Williston was driving a Ford F350 west on Highway 1804 on Friday around 4:20 p.m.

At the same time, a 40-year-old man from Dickinson and a 57-year-old man from Hedgesville, WV were driving east in a Toyota Highlander when the Ford failed to make a curve in the road and crossed the line, hitting the Toyota head on.

The driver of the Toyota, the 40-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger of the Toyota and the driver of the Ford both sustained serious injuried.

The driver of the Ford is under investigation and the crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.