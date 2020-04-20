One Person Found Dead Following a Residential Fire

One person was found dead following a residential structure fire south of Keene, North Dakota early Sunday morning around 2:09 a.m.

The McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office posted this to its Facebook page earlier today.

The Keene Fire Department and the McKenzie County Ambulance Service responded alongside the Sheriff’s Office to the fire, near the intersection of 28th Street Northwest and 108th Avenue Northwest. The residence was completely engulfed at the time.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld, pending positive identification.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and the North Dakota State Fire Marshal’s Office.