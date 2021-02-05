One person injured after house fire in NE Minot

One person was injured after a house fire in northeast Minot on Friday morning.

According to a press release, the Minot Fire Department was called to a home at 9:43 a.m. for reports of fire and saw flames through a window.

The injured person was taken to Trinity Health with burns on their hands. No other injuries to family members or firefighters were reported.

Firefighters will remain on the scene throughout the day to monitor for hot spots or flare-ups.

Damage to the home was estimated at $10,000.

The fire is under investigation.

