A Delaware mall shooting left three people injured and forced shoppers to evacuate as police investigate. (Getty Images)

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KXNET) — One man is injured after colliding with a train on Thursday morning just outside of Grand Forks.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, around 7:20 a.m. a 60-year-old Grand Forks man was driving a Chevy Silverado east on 47th Avenue S at the railroad crossing on the 5500 block when he hit the front of the lead engine of an Amtrak train.

Despite not wearing their seatbelts, the 60-year-old only sustained minor injuries, and the passenger, a 52-year-old East Grand Forks man, was uninjured. Charges against the driver are currently pending.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.