One person killed in two-vehicle crash near Watford City

A New Mexico man was killed and a Utah man injured in a deadly head-on crash near Watford City Wednesday night.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a 29-year-old Los Alamos man was driving a Ford Raptor east in the westbound lane of Highway 23 when, at the crest of a hill, the driver ran head-on into a semi driven by John Farris of Hooper, Utah.

The Ford overturned and came to a stop on its wheels while the semi ran off the road and jack-knifed.

Farris was transported to the McKenzie County Hospital.

Shortly after the crash, an eastbound semi hauling crude oil came over the hill and sustained damage from the crash debris on the highway.

The name of the New Mexico driver will be released after notification of family.

The crash remains under investigation by the NDHP.