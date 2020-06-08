One positive of 875 COVID-19 tests in second round of testing of Trinity Health employees

In a second round of COVID-19 testing among Trinity Health employees, only one test of 875 total tests came back positive.

Vice President Randy Schwan says Trinity Health will continue to follow established guidelines to protect the community, such as the recent requirement that individuals wear a face covering or mask when they enter a Trinity Health facility.

“We are encouraged by the single positive result among so many staff tested,” Schwan said. “The measures we took, such as requiring face coverings and placing limits on visitation, are designed to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. We remain committed to doing all we can to ensure the safety of our workforce and patients.”