One School Will No Longer Have a High School

There has been plenty of stories of rising about school enrollment around western North Dakota, but a Sheridan County school is about to get smaller.

Starting this fall, Goodrich Public School will no longer accept high schoolers.

This year the district has a total of 20 students between preschool and 12th grade.

Because of those low numbers, Goodrich will co-op with McClusky High School for kids in grades seven through 12.

The school will provide transportation for the 17-mile trip west to McClusky, and back home.

The superintendent in Goodrich said the decision was a long time coming — and was made with the students’ interest in mind.

“We’ve had three public meetings to see what the parents want. See what the community wants. I think the community wants the school to stay. The families said what’s best for kids,” explained Rodney Scherbenske, Goodrich Superintendent and Principal.

Students who attend school in Goodrich will also have the option to enroll at other schools in nearby districts but transportation will only be provided to and from McClusky.

