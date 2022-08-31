WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — A Ranier, Minnesota man has serious, non-life threatening injuries after crashing his motorcycle Wednesday afternoon.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 30-year-old was driving a 2014 Harley Davidson east on Highway 1804, just inside the city limits of Williston at around 3 p.m., when he lost control of the motorcycle, entered the south embankment, and rolled.

Patrol says he was thrown from his bike and suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.