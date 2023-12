DRAKE, ND (KXNET) — A 36-year-old Drake man was seriously injured early Monday morning after he lost control of his ATV on 12th Ave NE about 8 miles from Drake.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the man rolled his four-wheeler and was ejected. He was not wearing a helmet.

The man was then transported to the Harvey Hospital for serious injuries and was then airlifted to Trinity Hospital in Minot.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.