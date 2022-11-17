VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KXNET) — One person is seriously injured in a rollover just outside of Valley City around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a Mazda 3 was traveling south on Barnes County Road 22 when the driver, a 30-year-old Valley City man, approached the interchange of Interstate 94.

The Highway Patrol says the driver was traveling too fast for the windy, snowy conditions and lost control.

The Mazda entered the gore area and went airborne, it then rolled multiple times before coming to rest on its roof.

The driver was ejected and suffered severe, non-life-threatening injuries and was brought to CHI Mercy Health in Valley City.

The crash is under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.