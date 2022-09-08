TAPPEN, N.D. (KXNET) — One person is seriously injured after a crash between a motorcycle and a semi-truck Thursday morning.

According to a news release, the crash happened shortly after 9 a.m. on I-94, just six miles east of Tappen.

A 53-year-old from Spring Lake Park, Minnesota, was driving a motorcycle while traveling west in the right lane of I-94, while a 58-year-old from Regent, North Dakota, was driving a semi west in the left lane.

As the driver of the semi was passing the motorcycle, the driver of the motorcycle swerved into the left lane and hit the right outside tire on the first axle of the semi-trailer.

The motorcycle driver lost control and landed in the north ditch.

The driver of the motorcycle was ejected and suffered severe injuries. The driver of the semi did not have any injuries.